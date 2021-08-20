Harlan Police
Arrests
On Aug. 1, Rebecca Ann Boruff, 36, of Harlan, was arrested on an active Pottawattamie County warrant. Boruff was transported to the Shelby County Jail.
On Aug. 6, Jordan Leigh Confere, 27, of Harlan, was arrested on an active Shelby County warrant. Confere was transported to the Shelby County Jail.
On Aug. 12, Kimberlee Anne Green, 34, of Harlan, was arrested on an active Shelby County warrant. Green was transported to the Shelby County Jail.
On Aug. 15, Kylee Ann Marie Sargent, 21, of La Vista, Neb., was arrested following a call for service. Sargent was transported to the Shelby County Jail where she was charged with public intoxication.
On Aug. 16, Stephen Douglas Dennis, 50, of Sioux Falls, SD, was arrested following a call for service. Dennis was transported to the Shelby County Jail where he was charged with theft first, theft fifth, possession of a controlled substance, failure to have a valid drivers license and operation: improper use of registration.