Local emergency responders and law enforcement are responding to an accident that has closed Interstate 80 westbound near Council Bluffs between Exit 17/County Road G30 and Exit 8/US Highway 6.
The accident happened before 1 p.m. and traffic is being rerouted. Multiple law enforcement and emergency responders were called out to the accident.
A fire caused by the accident was reportedly almost out at 1:15 p.m. but a detour was set up and the road was still closed at 1:39 p.m.
Motorists should avoid the interstate in that area.