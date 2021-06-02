Helping with the Need
For those who wanted to contribute to the food pantry to help deal with the increase in need, Burkhardt said food donations were always welcome, but cash donations were a big plus as the increased need means more food must be purchased before the food distribution as the pantry doesn’t have enough for the increased inventory.
The pantry also needs plastic and paper grocery bags to help hand out food. Those with donations can bring them in on Monday and Thursday mornings from 9-11 a.m. when someone is scheduled to take donations. Larger group donations can be scheduled by calling and making an appointment.
For more information on the Atlantic Food Pantry, call (712) 243-5019 (from 9-11 a.m. Mondays and Thursdays.
For more information on the Cass County COVID-19 Mobile Food For All contact Cass County Wellness Coordinator Brigham Hoegh at (712) 249-5870 or bhoegh@iastate.edu.