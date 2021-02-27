Cass County Sheriff
Arrests
Feb. 19 — Deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Tylor Grace Thompson, 22, of Lewis, on a charge of OWI first offense (serious). Thompson was taken to the Cass County Jail and released later that day on her own recognizance.
On Feb. 24 — Deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Stanley Oral Rossell, 49, of Lewis, on charges of public intox (simple), disorderly conduct (simple), and interference with official acts (simple). Rossell was taken to the Cass County Jail and released the following day on his own recognizance.