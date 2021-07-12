ELK HORN — A stand-off in Elk Horn on Monday morning was resolved peacefully after a man who had threatened to blow up his home in the 4100 block of Madison Street in Elk Horn was taken into custody.
Shelby County Sheriff Neil Gross said a call came in about 10:30 a.m. for a welfare check on an individual at 4116 Madison, in Elk Horn. Gross said he was the first on the scene and said the individual was threatening to harm himself by blowing up the house. He said that there had been reports of gunshots going off in the house.
“We could see the resident in the house, taunting (us) with something that was on fire,” Gross said, adding that he could smell gasoline when he arrived on the scene.
At that point, Gross said law enforcement was called in and a few houses around the scene were evacuated along with individuals in the Exira-Elk Horn-Kimballton school building and some construction workers working on the school roof.
With the perimeter set up, Gross said they began to negotiate with the individual, and “After a few hours of negotiating, the subject advised he wanted to come out.”
At that point, the building started on fire, and responders could see the fire from the outside of the building, and the individual appeared to be trying to get out.
Gross said they had information that the doors were barricaded and screwed shut, and the drill being used to try to remove them had broken, so the individual was unable to get out.
“At that point,” Gross said, “We decided to form an entry team with the Sheriff’s department.”
He said the team was able to enter the building, found the subject inside by the door, and pulled him to safety.
Gross said for the well-being of that individual, “We are going to get him checked out both physically and mentally.”
At that point, the fire was still going on — the fire department was not making entry into the building due to possible danger from accelerants and propane tanks, and had moved the perimeter back and evacuated some additional area residents as well.
In addition to Elk Horn Fire, several other departments — including Atlantic — were called in to help out and provide pumpers and tankers.
Gross said several law enforcement agencies were also on scene to help, including the Iowa State Patrol, Harlan Police Department, Shelby County Emergency Management, Audubon County and Cass County Sheriff’s Offices.