ATLANTIC – A post on social media saying no AHS art classes will be held in the first semester is true, school officials say.
“Due to unforeseen circumstances we will not be able to provide any high school art classes for the first semester,” the post said, and Atlantic High School Principal Heather McKay confirmed it was true on Wednesday.
Atlantic Superintendent Steve Barber said the district was unable to hire an art teacher, and officials were trying to determine if other art staff members could be utilized. He said there were other non-traditional types of art classes, such as web design and design technology, that could be offered to students.
McKay said the district was planning on advertising for the position in the hopes of having an art teacher available for the second semester.