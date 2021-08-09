Round one scores are in! Posted scores are based on the number of targets broken out of 50 per individual. Annie Oakley winners are based on elimination or “knock out” involving four or more shooters.
Round 2 is going on now through Aug. 17. Round 3 will begin Sept. 6 and end Friday. Sept. 17. Costs are $20 for 50 targets or $5 per Annie Oakley per person. All proceeds go directly to APCCO better known as Atlantic Police Community Charitable Organization programs.
So, if you think you can shoot call Krystal at 712-243-7739. Shooting hours are Monday through Thursday from 5 p.m, until dark, by appointment only. Top Shot is sponsored by Wickman Chemical.
Scores- Team, Doubles, Singles, & Annie Oakley winners:
2021 Top Shot 4 person team scores
Team I Tom Hurford, Tom Christofferson, Pat Petersen and Rick Scott 133
Josh Wittrock, Kyle Irlmeier, Dustin Hansen, and Zach Wahlert 131
Brody, Easton, Tanner and Tyson O’Brien 130
Cody Moreland, Mark O’Brien, Jon Meislahn, and Jeff Moreland 124
Clark Borkowski, Cody Kirchhoff, Chase Pottebaum, & Jamie Meads 118
Garrett Reynolds, Erich Wickman, Drey Newell, and Josh Perkins 115
UnDanes- Bob Mchugh, Gary Kriley, Mary Kriley, and Jim Lindgron 71
LA Confidential- Chris Antablian, Armand Asdourian, Galeh Margossian and Vahe Khanjian 48
2021 Top Shot 2 Person Team Scores
Tim and Brad Adreon 75
Garrett Reynolds and Drey Newell 69
AA- Erich Wickman and Drey Newell 63
2 W — Erich & Zeb Wickman 60
Dream Team — Jackson Wickman and Matt Tolton 56
Henningsen Meat Locker — Randy Henningsen and Ashley Finnell 48
2021 Top Shot
Singles
Brody O’Brien 42
Rick Scott 41
Drey Newell 39
Tim Adreon 38
Brad Adreon 37
Cody Moreland 36
Dustin Hansen 35
Jim Lindgron 34
Cody Kirchhoff 34
Chase Pottebaum 34
Josh Wittrock 34
Tom Hurford 33
Randy Henningsen 33
Erich Wickman 32
Garrett Reynolds 32
Mark O’Brien 32
Easton O’Brien 32
Zack Wahlert 32
Jon Meislahn 31
Tom Christofferson 30
Kyle Irlmeier 30
Matt Tolton 30
John Asberry 29
Josh Perkins 29
Jeff Moreland 29
Zeb Wickman 28
Pat Petersen 28
Ryan Young 26
Clark Berkawski 26
Jackson Wickman 26
Tanner O’Brien 24
Jamie Meads 24
Tyson O’Brien 23
Dwaine Kirchhoff 22
Danny Newell 20
Bob McHugh 19
Armand Asdourian 19
Matt Brinkman 18
Ashley Finnell 15
Galeh Margossian 15
Gary Kriley 14
Tom Wittrock 14
Chris Antablian 8
Vahe Khanjian 6
Mary Kriley 4
2021 Top Shot Annie Oakley winners
Brody O’Brien
Tim Adreon
Drey Newell
Cody Moreland
Dustin Hansen
Jim Lindgron
Jon Meislahn
Tom Christofferson
Kyle Irlmeier
John Asberry
Jeff Moreland
Pat Petersen
Tanner O’Brien
Bob McHugh
Erich Wickman