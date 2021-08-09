Round one scores are in! Posted scores are based on the number of targets broken out of 50 per individual. Annie Oakley winners are based on elimination or “knock out” involving four or more shooters.

Round 2 is going on now through Aug. 17. Round 3 will begin Sept. 6 and end Friday. Sept. 17. Costs are $20 for 50 targets or $5 per Annie Oakley per person. All proceeds go directly to APCCO better known as Atlantic Police Community Charitable Organization programs.

So, if you think you can shoot call Krystal at 712-243-7739. Shooting hours are Monday through Thursday from 5 p.m, until dark, by appointment only. Top Shot is sponsored by Wickman Chemical.

Scores- Team, Doubles, Singles, & Annie Oakley winners:

2021 Top Shot 4 person team scores

Team I Tom Hurford, Tom Christofferson, Pat Petersen and Rick Scott 133

Josh Wittrock, Kyle Irlmeier, Dustin Hansen, and Zach Wahlert 131

Brody, Easton, Tanner and Tyson O’Brien 130

Cody Moreland, Mark O’Brien, Jon Meislahn, and Jeff Moreland 124

Clark Borkowski, Cody Kirchhoff, Chase Pottebaum, & Jamie Meads 118

Garrett Reynolds, Erich Wickman, Drey Newell, and Josh Perkins 115

UnDanes- Bob Mchugh, Gary Kriley, Mary Kriley, and Jim Lindgron 71

LA Confidential- Chris Antablian, Armand Asdourian, Galeh Margossian and Vahe Khanjian 48

2021 Top Shot 2 Person Team Scores

Tim and Brad Adreon 75

Garrett Reynolds and Drey Newell 69

AA- Erich Wickman and Drey Newell 63

2 W — Erich & Zeb Wickman 60

Dream Team — Jackson Wickman and Matt Tolton 56

Henningsen Meat Locker — Randy Henningsen and Ashley Finnell 48

2021 Top Shot

Singles

Brody O’Brien 42

Rick Scott 41

Drey Newell 39

Tim Adreon 38

Brad Adreon 37

Cody Moreland 36

Dustin Hansen 35

Jim Lindgron 34

Cody Kirchhoff 34

Chase Pottebaum 34

Josh Wittrock 34

Tom Hurford 33

Randy Henningsen 33

Erich Wickman 32

Garrett Reynolds 32

Mark O’Brien 32

Easton O’Brien 32

Zack Wahlert 32

Jon Meislahn 31

Tom Christofferson 30

Kyle Irlmeier 30

Matt Tolton 30

John Asberry 29

Josh Perkins 29

Jeff Moreland 29

Zeb Wickman 28

Pat Petersen 28

Ryan Young 26

Clark Berkawski 26

Jackson Wickman 26

Tanner O’Brien 24

Jamie Meads 24

Tyson O’Brien 23

Dwaine Kirchhoff 22

Danny Newell 20

Bob McHugh 19

Armand Asdourian 19

Matt Brinkman 18

Ashley Finnell 15

Galeh Margossian 15

Gary Kriley 14

Tom Wittrock 14

Chris Antablian 8

Vahe Khanjian 6

Mary Kriley 4

2021 Top Shot Annie Oakley winners

Brody O’Brien

Tim Adreon

Drey Newell

Cody Moreland

Dustin Hansen

Jim Lindgron

Jon Meislahn

Tom Christofferson

Kyle Irlmeier

John Asberry

Jeff Moreland

Pat Petersen

Tanner O’Brien

Bob McHugh

Erich Wickman

