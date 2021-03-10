...Extreme Fire Weather Conditions Continue over Southwest Iowa this
Afternoon...
.Very windy and warm conditions along with low humidity and dry
grasses and other fuels will produce extreme fire weather
conditions over southwest Iowa late this morning and into the
afternoon hours.
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING
FOR EXTREME FIRE CONDITIONS....
* Relative Humidity...As low as 28 percent.
* Impacts...Any fires that start this afternoon may spread
rapidly and become uncontrollable.
* TIMING...Late this morning through this afternoon
* WIND...South winds becoming southwest averaging between 30 and
40 mph and gusting up to 50 to 60 mph at times.
* FUEL...Grasslands and any lingering crops debris are dry and
able to burn easily.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&