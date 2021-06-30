EXIRA — Are you ready? The Fourth of July Celebration in Exira is this week, from Friday, July 2 through Monday, July 5 — one day later because July 4 falls on a Sunday, giving area residents one more day to celebrate.
This year’s Grand Marshals were announced at the Fourth of July Kickoff. They are Don and Mary Greving, long time supporters of Exira, and were described as having spent many years working, volunteering and contributing towards the betterment of Exira.
The Junior Grand Marshals are the Exira-EHK 20/21 Girls Basketball team. They were chosen because they were a group of girls who were “small in numbers, but big in heart.”
The celebration daily schedule is as follows:
Friday, July 2
•Farmer’s Market 4-6 p.m. on the northeast side of the Exira City Park, all vendors welcome.
•Party in the Park with Kaitlyn Kilian Music from Oklahoma, free music from 5-8 p.m. at the Exira City Park, ice cream floats, food vendors and yard games
•Community Club Beer Garden 4-8 p.m. at Exira City Park
•Ozark Amusements 4 p.m. to ? Wristbands available for $20 or $1 per ticket (2-5 tickets needed per ride) Get advanced sale tickets from any Community Club booster member
•Road Run Packet Pick Up 5-7 p.m. (at the old fire hall) last chance to sign up, register on line at www.getmeregistered.com now search for Exira
Saturday, July 3
• 40th annual Fun Run/5K/10K at 7:45 a.m. at the Exira City Park, awards and refreshments after final runners. Sponsored by Audubon County Memorial Hospital and Clinics, register online at www.getmeregistered.com now search for Exira — note: No race day entries.
•Pancake and Sausage Feed 7:30-10 a.m. at the old fire station/hosted by the Masonic Lodge, free will donation
•Co-ed softball tournament at 9 a.m. at Exira Legion Park at 9 a.m.; preregister, free admission, concessions, outside alcohol allowed.
•Ozark Amusements and food vendors 1 p.m. to ? Wristbands available for $20 or $1 per ticket (2-5 tickets needed per ride) Get advanced sale tickets from any Community Club booster member
•Great River Rodeo (day 1) at 7 p.m. at Kickapoo Park, $10/adults, $5 for kids 5-12; 4 and under free. New this year, calf scramble and kids mutton bustin’
•Street dance with Suede, 8-12 p.m. outside TJ’s Pour House/$10 cover, rain location is the Exira Event Center.
Sunday, July 4
•Ecumenical Church Service at 10:30 a.m. at the Exira City Park, bring your own chairs. Rain location is Exira Lutheran. Coffee and rolls at the Exira Lutheran Food Stand/free will donations from 9:30-10:30 a.m.
•Grand River Rodeo (day 2) at 1:30 p.m. at Kickapoo Park, $10/adults, $5 for kids 5-12; 4 and under free. New this year, calf scramble and kids mutton bustin’
•Exira Alumni Reunion Coffee at 2 p.m. at the Exira Elementary School, honoring the classes of 1970 and 1971. Co-op lunch, everyone welcome.
•Ozark Amusements at 4 p.m. to ? $1/ticket, rides are 2-5 tickets each. Get advanced sale tickets from any Community Club booster member
•Community BBQ at 5 p.m. til sold out; at Exira City Park, bring your own lawnchairs.
•Community Club Beer Garden 5-9 p.m. at Exira City Park.
Park Entertainment featuring Robert Deitch from Nashville. 5:30-8:30 p.m. free at the Exira City Park.
•Grand Fireworks Display at dusk at the Spartan football stadium.
Monday, July 5
•Kids Foot Races in front of the Dollar General
•Ozark Amusements 9 a.m. to ? $1/ticket, rides are 2-5 tickets each. Get advanced sale tickets from any Community Club booster member
•156th annual Parade “Stronger Together” at 10:30 a.m. Grand Marshals are Don and Mary Greving; Jr. Grand Marshals Exira-EHK 20/21 Girls Basketball team. Free registration beginning 8 a.m. at Legion Ball Park, same extended park route as 2020. Candy may be thrown.
•Park entertainment at 12-2 p.m. at Exira City Park, bring your lawn chairs.
•Kids Tractor Pull at 2:30 p.m. sign up at old fire station at 2 p.m.