DES MOINES — One person was arrested Thursday during a Black Lives Matter protest at the Iowa State Capitol.
According to Iowa Public Radio, the protest was in response to a bill under consideration that would give law enforcement officers “qualified immunity” from lawsuits resulting from their actions while on-duty.
“We’re literally in the middle of the Derek Chauvin trial, but we’re trying to pass bills to increase qualified immunity? What kind of sense does that make?” rally organizer Harold Walehwa asked rhetorically. “Why would y’all be trying to increase the protection police officers have instead of trying to go for accountability?”
House officials said the trial of the Minnesota police officer charged with the murder of George Floyd is not a factor in the timing of the bill’s debate.
An Iowa State Trooper arrested an 18-year-old at the protest inside the capitol. Witnesses say she asked for the names and badge numbers of two officers. The Des Moines Register reports the trooper who made the arrest wrote in the criminal complaint that the high school student pushed his arm to get his attention.