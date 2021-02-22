AMES — Don’t let what Shelby Smith raises on her farm bug you. Her livestock, while unusual, can be good for you once you get past that crunchy aspect.
Smith who was raised on her family farm, north east of Ames — 2,000 acres of corn and soybeans — had no real interest in going into agriculture after high school. She played basket ball in college in Philadelphia then went on to play basketball in Ireland, where she earned a masters degree, coached in under privileged areas and eventually came back to the US.
She said while she didn’t plan to go into farming, she had an older brother who had really taken to it. “But he’s an F-16 pilot in the Air Force,” she said, and her parents had entertained the idea that she should come back and they’d teach her about the farm, and if she didn’t like it, she could look for something else.
She moved back to the family farm just in time for harvest in 2017, learning how to drive a tractor on day one, and got put on a grain cart on day two, she said.
After the crops were in and equipment all put away, she and her parents started talking about what she wanted to do in spring, and she thought she wanted to find her own niche — something other than soybeans and corn.
On Jan. 1, 2018 she sent her parents an article about a woman raising crickets for human consumption. “I think I found my niche,” she said.
Ten days later she bought 10,000 crickets to see if she could keep them alive.
She started out raising them in the break room of her dad’s shop on the farm, and started learning how to cook with them in her mother’s kitchen.
Her parents are understanding, she said.
Why raise and eat crickets? They are high in protein — 60 percent by volume — and high in calcium. They are a good source of Omega-6 and Omega-3 amino acids, high in iron, low in fat and more.
The average American accidentally eats 1-2 pounds of insects per year, Smith said.
She said she starts the conversation about her crickets out by asking you if you eat shrimp or shellfish. The question has two sides — if you like shellfish, they’re bugs, just like crickets, she said, they’re just wet bugs. On the other hand, if you don’t eat shellfish due to allergies, you might want to stay away from eating crickets, as you may be allergic to them as well.
She produces a number of products made from her crickets. She sells dry roasted crickets, 100 percent cricket powder, energy bars and cricket frass.
Dry roasted crickets are great to snack on, put on salads and is high protein. Flavors include smokey BBQ, sea salt and pepper, hot and spicy, dill pickle, buffalo ranch and cocoa cinnamon.
Cricket powder is just that, 100 percent powdered crickets which can be added into a number of things from smoothies to your favorite baked goods.
Energy bars are made with protein from cricket powder, sweetened with dates and include sunflower seeds for texture.
Cricket frass is a mixture of cricket excrement, exoskeletons, and some feed, which is great for growing plants.
She raises the crickets in 50 gallon plastic containers. She’s since moved out of her father’s shop and has a 600 square foot “cricket castle,” and can produce 1-2 million crickets in 45 days. She has four contract growers that produce crickets for her, with one more planning to come on soon, delayed after losing a building to the derecho.
Smith ships to 47 states and has product on the shelves of over 20 stores around the country.
She said she was also currently working with a dealer in the state and hoped to have product in all 200 of their stores soon. “My life could soon be very interesting,” she said, adding she’d probably be hiring when that happened.
For those who want to learn more about crickets and raising them, Smith said one of the good things that came out of 2020 was, “I started a YouTube channel,” and people can search for Jiminy Cricket to see videos about crickets, including one that showed baby crickets hatching.
Find out more at her website — https://www.gymneatcrickets.com/ and “Dare to eat differently.”