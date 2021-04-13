ANITA — Extended forecasts for Saturday, April 17 show partly clouded skies, and highs in the high 50’s, so this year’s Anita Redneck Tractor BRRRR Ride might not be quite as BRRRR as it’s been in the past, but on the other hand, there was at least one year where temperatures were toying with the 70’s. It’s Iowa, weather changes when you least expect it.
This will be the 10th year for the ride, which is usually held earlier in the year — hence the BRRRR — and this year there are some small changes to the regular schedule. It is organized by Bill Russell, Maynard Hansen and Ralph Wickey, and organizers have said there will be no snow dates for this ride.
No advance registration is required, just show up, sign up and get a number, and the ride is open to everyone, from restored antique tractors to newer models
First of all, tractors will start out from the Anita Community Center parking lot. The ride is set to begin at 9 a.m. but if you are riding or just coming to see the tractors, come early.
A breakfast, put on by the American Legoin Post 210, will be held starting at 6 a.m. at the Anita Community Center. It’s for a free-will offering and will be a fund-raiser for Legion events.
Tractors will make one or two stops in Anita, then will spend time riding outside of the town — the route will be available the morning of the ride, due to that changeable weather.
The tractor ride will make a traditional lunchtime break. The free-will offering lunch will be catered by The Weather Vane — but it will be held at the community center as well. It’s a good social time for riders, and traditionally some awards are handed out. There has been a Red Green theme — hence the “Redneck” part of the ride’s name — over the years of the ride, so awards have included things like the “Low Rider” going to the one who was the most like Red Green’s nephew hiding behind a heat houser, or the “True Redneck,” for the one looking the most like Red Green with no cab, whiskers or beard, and coveralls. Awards for those coming the longest and shortest distance are also handed out.