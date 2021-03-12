MASSENA — A report on the city of Massena, released by the Auditor of State, Rob Sand, on March 12, resulted in 10 findings that were reported to the city council, along with recommendations on how they might address those findings.
Sand said the agreed-upon-procedures report was not an audit, but was done on request.
The report was put together after observing selected city council meeting minutes, examining the city’s internal controls, looking into surety bond coverage, financial reports and selected bank reconciliations, scanning city funds for consistency, observing the city’s fiscal year 2020 annual financial report, depository resolutions and more.
The report covered the period of July 1, 2019 and June 30, 2020, and Sand reported a detailed list of findings along with recommendations for the city.
The findings were related to the receipt and disbursement of taxpayer funds, and addressed issues including a lack of segregation of duties, the lack of utility system reconciliations, disbursements exceeding budgeted amounts, business transactions that could represent conflicts of interest and a deficit fund balance and transfers that were not approved by resolution.
A possible conflict of interest was listed where business transactions, totaling more than $6,000, were not competitively bid. Members of the city council were involved in the transactions — Kevin McCunn, owner of Agri-Vision and a council member, in a parts transaction for $5,925 and Kevin McCunn and Adam McCunn, both council members, and owners of Massena Development in a developer agreement for $122,207. The recommendation was for the city to consult with legal counsel to determine the disposition of the matter.
A lack of monthly city clerk’s reports were also among the findings. Recommendations said, “a summary of receipts, disbursements and beginning and ending balances by fund, should be prepared and provided to the City Council for approval. To provide better control over budgeted disbursements and the opportunity for timely amendment to the certified budget, the City Clerk’s monthly financial reports to the City Council should include comparisons of actual disbursements to the certified budget by function.”
Sand said no specific follow up was planned following the report. “What the follow up looks like depends on what the city does (with the information),” he said.
Another finding included a lack of segregation of duties, an issue faced by many boards and councils, and recommendations said, “We realize segregation of duties is difficult with a limited number of employees. However, the City should review its control procedures to obtain the maximum internal control possible under the circumstances utilizing currently available staff, including elected officials.”
The city was also made aware of four areas where disbursements exceeded budgeted amounts ranging between $238 and $68,571 — where the budget should have been amended.
A copy of the complete report is available at https://auditor.iowa.gov/reports/audit-reports/.