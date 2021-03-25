AUDUBON — At this time the Audubon City Council has decided not to make changes in law enforcement and will stay with a city police department rather than the Audubon County Sheriff’s office.
The action comes following the retirement of current chief Matt Starmer.
Council members hope to have a recommendation for a candidate for police chief by their April meeting.
In addition, an officer from the department had given notice and taken another job with the Cass County Sheriff’s office, leaving the city with two vacancies in the police department.
City Clerk Joe Foran said that the council talked about possible changes — including using the Audubon County Sheriff’s office for law enforcement instead of having a separate city police department — but decided there wasn’t enough cost savings. The council also wanted to have more control over law enforcement for the city, and discussed how there could be a significant cost to the city if they changed their minds and went back to a city police department.
The council decided to continue the search for a police chief, and would start advertising for an additional police officer soon.
Foran said the city had received 15 applications for the chief position, and wanted to have the new chief involved in the hiring of the new officer. He said interviews were starting for the chief, with hopes of having a recommendation for the council at their April meeting.