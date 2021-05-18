Your Business is Our Business when it comes to helping small business grow throughout the city. For more than two centuries, the Postal Service has helped small businesses grow, supporting Main Streets everywhere through the highs and the lows. We welcome our local small business owners to visit our lobby, have a chat with the local staff and learn about the tools the Postal Service has to offer their growing business.
The United States Postal Service is hosting an event to help small business owners strengthen their business by utilizing postal products and services to innovate and grow with direct mail and USPS shipping solutions.
On Wednesday, May 19, the Atlantic Post Office will have handouts and information available to local business owners to learn more about how the Postal Service can help them grow their businesses with resources within their community. The event will be socially distanced with information in the retail lobby, and held from 9 a.m. to noon. The post office is located at 20 East Fifth Street in Atlantic.
The nation’s Post Offices are celebrating and supporting small businesses through more than 1,500 special events to be held in May across the country.
At local Post Offices, attendees will learn how to innovate and grow their business with USPS tools and applications created specifically with small business owners in mind. There is no charge to participate.
Are you a business owner and can’t make it? Contact Amy Brown, Postmaster, or Mark McNees, Supervisor at the Atlantic Post Office with any questions.