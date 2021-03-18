Adair County Sheriff
Arrests
On March 8, a Menlo resident was arrested by deputies at the Adair County Sheriff’s Office due to three arrest warrants. Payton Allyssa Hill, 21, was held on $2,000 cash only and another $1,000 cash or surety.
On March 8, a Greenfield resident was arrested by Greenfield Police for assault causing serious injury. Robert Edward McCrory, 59 was held on $5,000 cash only.
On March 9, a Greenfield resident was arrested by deputies at the Adair County Sheriff’s Office for OWI, first offense. Stormy Crawford, 39, was cited and released.
On March 11, a Texas resident was arrested by deputies at the Adair County Sheriff’s Office for trepass, first offense. Lafayette Allen Easterling III, 35, of Fort Worth, Texas was held on $300 cash or surety.
Atlantic Police
Arrests
Atlantic Police arrested several individuals recently in separate incidents on multiple charges. On Feb. 28, JR Berdon, 19 of Atlantic was arrested for public intoxication and interference with official acts. He was taken into custody, transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held. On March 3, Daniel Lambson, 49, of Atlantic was arrested for burglary third degree and theft third. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
On March 3, Atlantic Police arrested an Atlantic resident on an Audubon County warrant for extortion and Theft second degree. David Thomas, 40, was taken into custody and transported to Audubon County.
On Feb. 28, Atlantic Police arrested an Atlantic resident on a Cass County warrant for failure to appear. SK Kovac, 21, was taken into custody, transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
On March 1, Atlantic Police arrested an Atlantic resident for false report-911 calls. Renson Berdon, 28 was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
Cass County Sheriff
Arrests
On Feb, 27, deputies at the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Brady J. Murphy, 31, of Anita, on a charge of OWI 1st Offense (Serious). Murphy was taken to the Cass County Jail and released the following day on his own recognizance.
On March 2, deputies at the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Lisa Marie Sivard, 33, of Council Bluffs, on charges of possession of methamphetamine first offense (serious); possession of Adderall first offense (Serious); and possession of drug paraphernalia (simple). Sivard was taken to the Cass County Jail and released the following day on $1,000 bond.
On March 3, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Maximilian Elwood, 22, of Atlantic, on a Cass County Sheriff’s Office warrant for sex abuse third degree (Class C Felony). Elwood was taken to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office and released later that day on $10,000 bond.
On March 6, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Shawn Michael Schlake, 20, of Anita, on a charge of criminal mischief second degree (Class D Felony). Schlake was taken to the Cass County Jail and released the following day on his own recognizance.
On March 8, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Stanley Oral Rossell, 49, of Lewis, on charges of violation of a no contact order (simple) and interference with offficial acts (simple). Rossell was taken to the Cass County Jail and released the following day on $300 bond.
On March 11, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Kantauo Siwiter Mark, 41, of Atlantic, on a charge of driving while barred (aggravated). Mark was taken to the Cass County Jail and released the following day on his own recognizance.
On March 12, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Phillip Jay McClish, 40, of Clarinda, on a Sheriff’s Office warrant for theft fourth degree (serious) and a Mills County warrant. McClish was taken to the Cass County Jail and later released to Mills County authorities.
On March 15, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Sandy Paulline Coburn, 50, of Griswold, on a charge of driving while barred (aggravated). Coburn was taken to the Cass County Jail and released later that day on $2,000 bond.
On March 16, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Stanley Oral Rossell, 49, of Lewis, on a charge of violation of a no contact order (simple). Rossell was taken to the Cass County Jail and released the following day on $300 bond.
Accident
On March 13, at 4:38 a.m., the Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a one-vehicle accident on Marne Road. A 2013 Buick Verano owned and driven by Maycee Jane Shaner, 21, of Shelby, was northbound on Highway 83 (Marne Road) when the vehicle left the roadway, striking a sign and flipping onto its top. Shaner and a passenger, Katlyn Marie VanScoy, 20, of Avoca, were transported to Cass County Memorial Hospital via EMS Ground. Damage to the vehicle is estimated at $8,000, and damage to the sign is estimated at $800. The accident remains under investigation.
On Feb, 28, at approximately 1:32 p.m., deputies at the Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a two-vehicle accident on Main Street in Griswold. A 2011 Chevy Traverse owned and driven by Jessica Lea Shoemake, 32, of Hastings, was backing out of a parking space on Main Street when it was struck in the driver’s side rear by a westbound 2018 Jeep Cherokee owned and driven by Allyson Leann Watson, 23, of New Virginia. No injuries were reported. Damage to the Chevy Traverse is estimated at $3,500; damage to the Jeep Cherokee is estimated at $4,500.