Cass County Sheriff
On April 17 deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Kyle David Confere, 21, of Atlantic on a Cass County warrant for harassment third degree. Confere was transported to Cass County Jail and later released after posting $300 bond.
On April 18 deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Daniel Albert Ward, 26, of Lewis, on a charge of first offense domestic abuse assault. Ward was transported to Cass County Jail where he was held on bond. Osborn plead guilty the following day and was released.
On April 21 deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Shialea Kay Cozad, 29, of Anita, on a charge of driving while barred. Cozad was transported to the Cass County Jail and later released on her own recognizance.
On April 22 deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Travis Joseph Osborn, 21, of Council Bluffs, on a Cass County warrant for theft second and burglary second. Osborn was transported from the Pottawattamie County Jail to the Cass County Jail where he is currently being held on $5,000 bond.