New Fiction:
For Upstairs At The Library:
Some new titles include: Stonecroft Saga, Escape to Exile, Discovery of Destiny and Westward the Wilderness by B.N. Rundell.
From the author of the best-selling Buck Skin Chronicles comes this new historical western series that follows Gabriel Stonecroft as he heads west to the wilderness. The journey is full of danger and excitement as he faces bounty hunters, renegade Shawnee and Delaware Indians, and river pirates.
Other new titles include:
The Third to Die by Allison Brennan
Tell No Lies by Allison Brennan
Santa’s Sweetheart by Janet Dailey
Dream Girl by Laura Lippman
The Maidens by Alex Michaelides
The Two Lives of Lydia Bird by Josie Silver
Winter’s Mourn by Mary Stone
Winter’s Curse by Mary Stone
Winter’s Redemption by Mary Stone
New Non-fiction:
Sure, I’ll be your black friend: notes from the other side of the fist bump by Ben Philippe; Philippe takes his role as your new black friend seriously, providing original and borrowed wisdom on stereotypes, slurs, the whole “swimming thing,” how much Beyoncé is too much Beyoncé, Black Girl Magic, the rise of the Karens, affirmative action, the Black Lives Matter movement, and other conversations you might want to have with your new BBFF.
Other new titles:
Dad, How Do I? practical “dadvice” for everyday tasks and successful living by Rob Kenney
Extra Life: a short history of living longer by Steven Johnson
Eat Cool: good food for hot days by Vanessa Seder
How to write a mystery from the Mystery Writers of America
While the Windmill Watched by Janine Pfeiffer Knop
For Children:
Miss Sue recorded a Facebook live video about our new JFE section that bridges easy readers and juvenile fiction books. This section is where you can find the new Nancy Drew and Hardy Boys Clue Books.
Other new titles include:
It’s raining tacos! by Parry Gripp
How to Talk Monster by Lynn Plourde
Festival of Colors by Kabir Sehgal
Rocking Field Day by Kimberly Dean
Summer Island by Dori Hillestad Butler
Water-ski Wipeout by Franklin W. Dixon
Ivy + Bean: one big happy family by Annie Barrows
Super Narwhal and Jelly Jolt by Ben Clanton
The Thief of Worlds by Bruce Coville
For Tweens & Teens:
Explorer Academy is a new tween series (JT) that takes the reader on the adventures of kids at a prestigious institution that trains kids to be the next generation of great explorers. The series is inspired by the real adventures and explorations of the National Geographic Society.
Other new titles include:
The Wizards of Once series books 1-4 by Cressida Cowell
Royal Ranger series books 3-4 by John Flanagan
My Hero Academia series books 18-22 by Khei Horikoshi
Unwanteds Quest series books 6-7 by Lisa McMann
Realm Breaker by Victoria Aveyard
Playing with Fire by April Henry
Switch by A.S. King
Concrete Rose by Angie Thomas