New Fiction:

For Upstairs At The Library:

Some new titles include: Stonecroft Saga, Escape to Exile, Discovery of Destiny and Westward the Wilderness by B.N. Rundell.

From the author of the best-selling Buck Skin Chronicles comes this new historical western series that follows Gabriel Stonecroft as he heads west to the wilderness. The journey is full of danger and excitement as he faces bounty hunters, renegade Shawnee and Delaware Indians, and river pirates.

Other new titles include:

The Third to Die by Allison Brennan

Tell No Lies by Allison Brennan

Santa’s Sweetheart by Janet Dailey

Dream Girl by Laura Lippman

The Maidens by Alex Michaelides

The Two Lives of Lydia Bird by Josie Silver

Winter’s Mourn by Mary Stone

Winter’s Curse by Mary Stone

Winter’s Redemption by Mary Stone

New Non-fiction:

Sure, I’ll be your black friend: notes from the other side of the fist bump by Ben Philippe; Philippe takes his role as your new black friend seriously, providing original and borrowed wisdom on stereotypes, slurs, the whole “swimming thing,” how much Beyoncé is too much Beyoncé, Black Girl Magic, the rise of the Karens, affirmative action, the Black Lives Matter movement, and other conversations you might want to have with your new BBFF.

Other new titles:

Dad, How Do I? practical “dadvice” for everyday tasks and successful living by Rob Kenney

Extra Life: a short history of living longer by Steven Johnson

Eat Cool: good food for hot days by Vanessa Seder

How to write a mystery from the Mystery Writers of America

While the Windmill Watched by Janine Pfeiffer Knop

For Children:

Miss Sue recorded a Facebook live video about our new JFE section that bridges easy readers and juvenile fiction books. This section is where you can find the new Nancy Drew and Hardy Boys Clue Books.

Other new titles include:

It’s raining tacos! by Parry Gripp

How to Talk Monster by Lynn Plourde

Festival of Colors by Kabir Sehgal

Rocking Field Day by Kimberly Dean

Summer Island by Dori Hillestad Butler

Water-ski Wipeout by Franklin W. Dixon

Ivy + Bean: one big happy family by Annie Barrows

Super Narwhal and Jelly Jolt by Ben Clanton

The Thief of Worlds by Bruce Coville

For Tweens & Teens:

Explorer Academy is a new tween series (JT) that takes the reader on the adventures of kids at a prestigious institution that trains kids to be the next generation of great explorers. The series is inspired by the real adventures and explorations of the National Geographic Society.

Other new titles include:

The Wizards of Once series books 1-4 by Cressida Cowell

Royal Ranger series books 3-4 by John Flanagan

My Hero Academia series books 18-22 by Khei Horikoshi

Unwanteds Quest series books 6-7 by Lisa McMann

Realm Breaker by Victoria Aveyard

Playing with Fire by April Henry

Switch by A.S. King

Concrete Rose by Angie Thomas

Tags

Trending Food Videos