As a reminder for motorists and residents: Road work in Elk Horn and near Atlantic on Highway 6 between Highway 71 and Highway 48 near Lewis began Monday.
In Elk Horn, Washington Street/F58 and Salem Street closed starting Monday for sewer repairs. Officials say the closure should be for about two weeks.
In Atlantic, motorists will want to watch for road construction work on Highway 6, between Highway 71 near Atlantic, and Highway 48 near Lewis. There will be intermittent lane closures weekdays from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. and work will be controlled with a flagger and pilot car. A 16 foot lane restriction will be in place and work is expected to run until Aug. 5, weather permitting.