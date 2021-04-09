DES MOINES — Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds said this week that an outside investigation will be held into the deaths of two prison guards at the Anamosa prison last month.
“We’ll address any issues the investigations may reveal and we’ll do what’s necessary to protect our people. Nothing is more important than that,” Reynolds said during a news conference on Wednesday. “Changes may require additional investment, something that I am fully committed to doing, and this includes making sure that the department and its facilities are adequately staffed.”
On March 23 two inmates were caught in the act of attempting to escape and killed registered nurse Lorena Schulte, 50, and correctional officer Robert McFarland, 46. Both were killed by blunt force trauma to the back of the head.
Earlier this week the Iowa Department of Corrections reassigned Warden Jeffrey Larson to the state’s low- and medium-security Newton Correctional Facility as of Monday, said department spokesman Cord Overton.
In addition to the personnel changes and the outside investigation the department will also enact a number of measures including:
• Reassess the risk levels assigned to all prisoners across the state and their resulting work assignments.
• Create a prison safety director position reporting directly to Skinner.
• Increase the number of fixed and body camera in use at Anamosa.
• Conduct a comprehensive review of security measures.
• Freeze and, by April 9, review work programs that involve the use of tools.
, such as the hammers prisoners Thomas Woodard and Michael Dutcher allegedly used to kill Schulte and McFarland in an escape attempt.
Expand of the department’s armed emergency response units