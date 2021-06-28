Structure Fire Near Marne Contained To Garage

MARNE – Firefighters responded to a house fire on Monday northwest of Marne about 2 p.m., which ended up being contained to the garage.
Firefighters from Marne, Atlantic and Walnut were called to the scene at 54808 Chicago Road, according to Marne Fire Chief Josh Krause, and discovered the fire was contained to the garage. The homeowner, Amanda Graham, said she and her son were home sitting out on the patio, when they heard the heat alarm going off in the garage.
“And that’s when I opened the window (to the garage) and noticed smoke coming out,” Graham said.
She said she got the kids out of the house, called 911, made sure all the animals were okay, and waited for the fire department.
Krause said the fire started in the center of the garage, and firefighters were able to knock it down quickly. They didn’t know what started the fire, but said there was minimal damage to the garage, and possibly a little smoke damage to the rest of the house.
Graham said they are very thankful for the firefighters who responded.
“We’re very thankful for fire departments,” she said.