CASS COUNTY - With excessive heat expected to persist through this workweek, facilities in Cass County have opened their doors to people who need a break from the extreme heat.
Libraries in Cass County will be available as cooling stations during their regular operating hours throughout this week. The Nishna Valley YMCA in Atlantic will also serve as a Cooling Station.
Mike Kennon, Cass County Emergency Management Coordinator, would like to thank the area libraries, the YMCA and their staffs for providing this important service.
“We are heading into a stretch of hot temperatures and very high heat indexes for the region," Kennon said, "Drink plenty of fluids, avoid strenuous outdoor activity during the heat of the day, stay out of the sun, and check on relatives, neighbors, the elderly and pets. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency…call 9-1-1.”