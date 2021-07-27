ATLANTIC — A fire broke out at the Atlantic Middle School Tuesday causing severe damage to the buildings roof but resulting in no injuries.
The fire broke out at around 12:30 p.m. and apparently was contained the building’s roof. With flames visible from the street several area fire department were called to assist including Griswold, Lewis and Marne. The fire was brought under control in about an hour.
The cause has yet to be determined, but the building was in the process of having a new roof installed. A representative from the roofing company said at the scene that it was likely the fire was contained to the roof since the building’s roof included nearly a foot of concrete. It most likely the fire was contained to roofing materials, some of which were pitched over the side as the fire subsided.
And while the fire may have been contained to the roof, damage to the inside from smoke or water damage had not been ruled out.
School officials said the district’s insurance agents were on the scene and ready to inspect the building for damage once it was determined it was safe.
Cass County Emergency Management Coordinator Mike Kennon said the fire appeared to be out between 1:30 and 2 p.m., but there was standing water on the roof, so officials were going to have a wait before they could start investigating a cause.
Atlantic Superintendent Steve Barber said he was not in the building when the fire started, but someone noticed the fire, called 911, and everyone inside was able to get out of the building safely.
Barber appreciated all the help that came quickly, and said Cass County is lucky to have the first responders they have.
“We’ve got to feel blessed about having so many quality people who can attack an emergency like this (including fire departments, Cass County Sheriff’s Department and Atlantic Police Department),” Barber said. “It could have been a heck of lot worse. Looks like the fire stayed on the roof, so we feel blessed that’s all the damage we had.”