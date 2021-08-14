Cass County Sheriff
Arrests
On Aug. 8, Cass County Deputies arrested Casy James Curnyn, 26, of Denison, for OWI first offense and possession of controlled substance-marijuana 1st. Curnyn was transported to Cass County Jail and later released on his own recognizance.
On Aug. 8, at approximately 10:06 p.m., deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office and officers with the Atlantic Police Department were called to an incident of shots fired at 1104 E 7th Street in Atlantic. As a result of the investigation, deputies arrested Julian Joe Gallegos, Jr., 53, of Albuquerque, NM for reckless use of a firearm and going armed with intent. Gallegos was transported to Cass County Jail where he is currently being held.
On Aug. 9, deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Nailah Chanel Sawyer, 22 of St. Paul, Minn., on a Cass County warrant for controlled substance violations and drug stamp violation. Sawyer was held at Cass County Jail and was later released on her own recognizance.
On Aug. 9, deputies with Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Anthony Karns, 43, of Wiota, for violation of a no contact order. Karns was transported to Cass County Jail and was released the following day after posting bond.
On Aug. 11, Cass County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested John Duane Anderson, 47, of Cumberland, for violation of a no contact order and control of a firearm by a domestic abuse offender. Anderson was taken to Cass Count Jail where he later posted bond.
On Aug. 11, Cass County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested Ryan Michael Paul, 39, of Adair on a Hardin County warrant for failure to appear. Ryan was transported to Cass County Jail and was released after posting bond.
Accident
On Aug. 12, at approximately 8:48 a.m., Cass County Sheriff deputies responded to an accident at the intersection of White Pole Road and 690th Street, east of Wiota. Jovanna Marie Yenchi, of West Des Moines, was driving a 2013 Ford transit van travelling westbound on White Pole Road. Yenchi slowed to turn left onto 690th St when she was struck from behind by a 1983 Freightliner dump truck driven by Tyson Blane Edwards of Fontenelle. Both vehicles crossed into the south ditch where they came to rest east of 690th St. A third vehicle, a 2019 Chevy Colorado, driven by Paul James Hohenberger, of Atlantic, was traveling eastbound on White Pole Road when his vehicle was struck by flying debris from the collision. Yenchi was transported to Cass County Memorial Hospital for treatment.
Adair County Sheriff
Arrests
On Aug. 1, deputies at the Adair County Sheriff’s Office arrested Justen Michael Shannon, 32, of Greenfield, for OWI, first offense. Shannon was cited and released.
On Aug. 1, Iowa State Patrol Troopers arrested Ramakrishna R Ghanta, 37, of Springfield, Ill. for OWI, first offense, reckless driving, and eluding-injury-OWI-offense. Ghanta was held on $5,000 cash or surety.
On Aug. 3, deputies at the Adair County Sheriff’s Officer arrested Timothy Robert Hudek, 40, of Creston, due to an arrest warrant. Hudek was held on $2,000 cash or surety.
On Aug. 5, deputies at the Adair County Sheriff’s office arrested James Bernard Block, 41, of Cumberland, due to an arrest warrant. Block was held on no bond, and must serve the balance of his previously ordered sentence before being released.
On Aug. 5, Fontanelle Police arrested Johnathon Scott Clark, 18, of Fontanelle, for disorderly conduct-threat. Clark was held on $300 cash or surety.