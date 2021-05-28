Emergency

Firefighters from Avoca and Shelby were called out at about 9 a.m. to a vehicle fire on Interstate 80 at the 37 mm westbound. Officials responding to the scene said the fire had reached the gas tank as of 9:15 a.m. Fire responders are on scene along with law enforcement. According to scanner reports, there had been people in the car, but a passing motorist stopped to help them out. Traffic was down to just the left lane, motorists should prepare for delays. Additional details are not available at this time.

