An Exira man, Jed Bengard Jr, 65, of Exira, died in a single vehicle accident at 4:57 p.m. Wednesday night at Littlefield Drive and 310th in Exira.
Bengard was heading north on Littlefield Drive, on his 2020 Indian Challenger motorcycle, entering a curve south of 310th and for unknown reasons left the roadway to the right, entering the ditch, and the motorcycle overturned there causing Bengard to fall off. The investigation is ongoing by the Iowa State Patrol. The Iowa State Patrol was assisted at the scene by deputies with the Audubon County Sheriff’s office.