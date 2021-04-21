WALNUT - The State Auditor's office provided an independant review of the city of Walnut's procedures, called an "Independant Report on Agreed-Upon Procedures," and provided the city officials with areas that needed improvement or change, along with their recommendations for the future.
These kind of reviews are done on request so that municipalities can see if there are issues they need to correct in their regular procedures.
The review resulted in eight findings, listed below.
•Issues with segregation of duties were found - as with many other municipalities and organizations, where there are not enough employees to property split out duties to help prevent losses through mistakes or dishonesty. In the recommendation, officials said, "We realize segregation of duties is difficult with a limited number of employees. However, the City should review its control procedures to obtain the maximum internal control possible under the circumstances utilizing currently available staff, including elected officials. Independent reviews of reconciliations should be documented by the signature or initials of the reviewer and the date of the review."
•Issues with the city's computer system were also found. The recommendation was to create a written policy for passwords, so that they are changed every 60 to 90 days and reviewing staff user profiles, to ensure they only have access to programs necessary for their job.
•Issues with petty cash were noted. The recommendation was that petty cash funds should be approved by the city council, and maintained at a fixed, authorized amount with all distributions from the fund properly documented with a receipt.
•Issues with official depositories and maximum deposits were found, and the recommendation was to have the council approve these by resolution.
•Issues with utility bill forgiveness were found, with the council forgiving utility bills of $700 and $44 in exchange for mowing and watering services. The council was told to comply with Iowa code, and stop forgiving bills. They should contract for and pay for services, making sure the payments are properly budgeted, approved and recorded in an appropriate fund.
•Payroll issues were found, with wage increases approved by city council at a percentage, not salary or hourly rate. Wages and increases should be documented in the minutes as approved hourly or salary, not just a percentage so that those reviewing the document can see the actual pay rate, not just the percentage.
•There were also three disbursements where the city paid sales tax, totalling $23 and some issues with the LOST funds.
The funds were to be used 10 percent for property tax relief and 90 percent for infrastructure. The city installed a splash pad and has paid for the water - at a cost of $87,522 - used from the infrastructure funds. Those performing the review said it was unclear how payment of water was an allowable use of the infrastructure portion of LOST funds. As of June 30, 2020, the city has transferred $10,000 back to the LOST fund, leaving $77,522 to be repaid.
In addition, the city transferred $37,778 from Special Revenue Local Option Capital Improvements fund to the general fund for costs related to street infrastructure improvements, but did not document how the disbursements were for infrastructure.
The recommendation was to transfer $77,522 from the Enterprise Water Fund to LOST to reimburse that account for unallowable transfers. The $77,522 could come from general funds to reimburse for splash pad costs. Also the city needs to clearly document the uses of the $37,778, to demonstrate that they are complying with the LOST ballot and should make sure disbursements paid from the Special Revenue Local Option Capital Improvements Fund meets requirements.