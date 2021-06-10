GREENFIELD – The Nodaway Valley School District announced Wednesday that longtime coach Darrell Burmeister has been retained to coach boys' cross country this fall.
However, he will not be on the sidelines this winter in the other sport he was known for: boys' basketball.
Burmeister initially retired from teaching but will continue to teach for the school district, and with that he relinquished his duties as boys' basketball coach after 40 years and more than 600 wins. His Wolverine teams made six state tournament appearances and won the 2006 state championship, and he also coached multiple all-state players.
Jeremy Blake, who had been a teacher and coach in the Atlantic School District, was hired to take over the Nodaway Valley boys' basketball program. Blake had assisted the Trojan boys' basketball program for several years, the last three under Jeff Ebling, who also left the district to take a head coaching job in Indianola.
The district's decision to hire someone else for the boys' basketball job and not retain Burmeister prompted community debate, with supporters starting an online petition to ask the school board to rehire Burmeister in some capacity.
The school district, following the announcement of Burmeister being retained as boys' cross country coach:
"We are happy to announce we have reached a resolution between the coaches involved and the administration in filling the current Nodaway Valley cross country positions for the fall of 2021. Whether miscommunication or misunderstandings, the issues have now been resolved and we are ready to mend any hard feelings and get back to the task of working toward what is best for our students and athletes and begin the process of healing and uniting the communities.
"All parties involved are satisfied with this resolution and want nothing but the best for our student athletes, the Nodaway Valley School District, and the communities of Bridgewater, Fontanelle and Greenfield. Going forward, we feel the steps taken as a result of this will lead to a more improved decision making process and conflict resolution if any arise."