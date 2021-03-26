Atlantic Rotary Club Seeks Nominations For Teacher of the Year Award

ATLANTIC – The Atlantic Rotary Club is once again seeking nominations for a Teacher of the Year Award. The award is given “to recognize and reward outstanding educators in our public school system who exemplify the Rotary motto of ‘Service of Self’ through continuous dedication to students, parents, peers and the larger community, as well as the art and practice of education.”
Nomination forms are available at the superintendent’s office, at each of the principals’ offices and also online at www.atlanticrotary.com. Forms must be submitted electronically by May 1 to Becky Schroeder, Teacher Award Committee Chair, by emailing her at schroederfamilydental@gmail.com. People can also contact Schroeder at that same email or 712-243-6545 for more information.
The award was not given in 2020, but the previous year, two teachers received it -Justin Williams and Karen Vogl.