Nolte, Cornman & Johnson P.C. released an audit report on CAM Community School District in Anita.
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS:
The District’s revenues totaled $11,861,466 for the year ended June 30, 2020, a 1.14% increase from the prior year. Expenses for District operations for the year ended June 30, 2020 totaled $11,348,413 a 0.34% decrease from the prior year. The increase in total revenues is primarily due to an increase in property tax revenues while the decrease in total expenses occurred primarily in the instruction function.
AUDIT FINDINGS:
Nolle, Cornman & Johnson P.C. reported seven findings found on pages 62-67 of this report. The findings address issues such as a lack of segregation of duties, accounts payable and receivable recognition, receipting procedures and bank reconciliations, payroll contract signatures, expenditures exceeding the certified budget, certified enrollment variances, and Student Activity Fund accounts. Nolle, Cornman & Johnson P.C. provided the District with recommendations to address each of the findings.
Two of the seven findings discussed above are repeated from the prior year. The Community School District’s Board of Education has a fiduciary responsibility to provide oversight of the Community School District’s operations and financial transactions. Oversight is typically defined as the “watchful and responsible care” a governing body exercises in its fiduciary capacity.
A copy of the audit report is available for review on the Auditor of State’s web site at https://auditor.iowa.gov/audit-reports.