JOHNSTON –Iowa Corn announced the 18 student recipients of the Iowa Corn Future of Agriculture Scholarship program for the 2020-2021 school year. Iowa Corn awarded the 18 $1,000 one-year scholarships to deserving, qualified students enrolled at an accredited U.S. 2-year or 4-year junior college, college or university, or graduate school, in a program of study to equip them to contribute to Iowa’s agriculture industry. The program is sponsored by the Iowa Corn Growers Association® (ICGA) and the Iowa Corn Promotion Board® (ICPB).
“Our industry’s success depends on our ability to offer relevant programming, advocacy, and services to developing young leaders entering Iowa’s agricultural sector,” said Gary Petersohn, a farmer from Tingley, Iowa, and chair of the Iowa Corn Grassroots Network, Membership & Checkoff Committee. “Iowa Corn is excited for the future of agriculture in Iowa with this group of recipients leading the way.”
Selection committees evaluated applications by their essays, applications, reference letters, current grades, and activities. They also must be an Iowa Corn Growers Association member or be a dependent of a member. Iowa Corn will recognize these scholarship recipients at the Grassroots Summit in August.
Some area students are included among the winners.
High school scholarship winners include:
District 4: Rylee Sloss of Guthrie Center, IA, Iowa State University
District 7: Alexa McCunn of Red Oak, IA, Iowa Lakes Community College
College scholarship winners include:
District 7: Nathan Behrends of Wiota, IA, Iowa State University
