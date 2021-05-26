Atlantic Police
Arrest
05/20/2021
Keasey, Richard, 41 of Atlantic, for Operating While Under the Influence 1st He was taken into custody and transported to Cass County Jail and booked in.
05/21/2021
Pellett, Lindsay, 45 of Atlantic for Operating While Under the Influence 1st. She was taken into custody and transported to Cass County Jail and booked in.
05/22/2021
Rose, Donald, 59 was cited into court for Operating While Under the Influence 1st and released.
Sedina, Ezra, 45 of Atlantic was cited for Simple Assault and released.
Adair County Sheriff
Arrest
On May 18, deputies at the Adair County Sheriff arrested Jordan Benjamin Andrus, 20, of West Des Moines due to an outside warrant from the Clive Police Department. Andrus was turned directly over to their custody.
On May 18, Stuart Police arrested Mindy Jo Knapp, 46, of Perry for possession of controlled-marijuana first, possession drug paraphernalia and possession control substance-second. Knapp was cited and released.
On May 18, Greenfield Police arrested Veronica Viola Lee Elwood, 29, of Greenfield for criminal mischief-fourth $300-$570. Elwood was held on $1,000 cash or surety.
On May 20, Greenfield Police arrested Donna Marie Ott, 40, of Des Moines for domestic abuse assault -first. Ott was released on own recognizance.
On May 22, Adair Police arrested Amanda Jo Herring, 27, of Atlantic for interference with official acts. Herring was cited and released.