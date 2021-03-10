ATLANTIC — Changes could be coming to can and bottle recycling around the state which could make it harder for some to return their empty cans — but a local redemption center owner hopes one change — an increase in the 1 cent handling fee — will help keep her doors open to redeem cans.
Brenda Bird, of Brenda’s MCF Can Redemption Center, says at least a couple times per year she thinks of just closing up. “But it’s something that needs to be done,” she said.
She’s been in the business since about 2007, and often finds it difficult to keep the doors open 20 hours a week: not due to a lack of business, but the opposite, too much business.
Currently, the redemption center is open Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, about 20 hours per week. On days she’s not open to the public, she schedules big deliveries, sometimes from groups and organizations that collect cans as fund-raisers. Depending on how many cans people bring in, she can run out of money to pay out, and without the cash to pay out, she has to close.
Currently she gets 1 cent out of a 5 cent redemption — not a lot considering she has to pay employees and bills. “One day the first five customers who showed up came with trailer loads,” she said, “and I was open only about an hour and I was out of money.”
She doesn’t like to set limits on how many cans someone can bring in but a sign on the center’s door says there is a 1,000 item limit per family per day, or $50, and that helps.
“Redemption centers are between a rock and a hard place,” she said, trying to help the customer, but with just a 1 cent handling fee, she doesn’t have much chance to build up enough cash to pay out.
Currently the bill includes a provision that would temporarily double the handling fee to 2 cents per item. According to the proposed bill, consumers will turn their containers in to the redemption center, and get their refund. Then the redemption center will take the containers to a recycling site, and will receive the amount paid out to the consumer, along with the handling fee. In 2023, the handling fee would go down to 1.5 cents, but the redemption center would be able to keep the scrap value of the recycled items.
“It’s always a battle,” she said, “but raising the handling fee would help us build up (funds) so I can cover what comes in.”
Some can redemption centers have thrown in the towel and closed, “but then where is it (empty cans) going to go? In the trash?”
“I’ve got my fingers crossed we’re going to see (the handling fee) increase,” she said.
She’d also like to see convenience items, like water bottles, also have 5 cent redemption fees, but said that would increase the amount redemption centers had to handle. “So maybe we get the increase in handling fees done first?” she said.
There are other possible changes to bottle redemption laws.
Currently, retailers can stop taking in bottles and cans if they designate a redemption center close to their location — a “reasonable distance” — but one proposed change would allow beverage retailers to push that distance to up to 20 miles, opponents of the bill say that would pose an inconvenience for many who only have a small amount of cans or bottles to redeem.
Also those retailers and distributors currently keep all the bottle deposit fees that aren’t redeemed, which can, over time, add up to a large amount of money. Sen. Ken Rozenboom, R-Oskaloosa, who sponsored a bill that would change that. The proposed change would have those deposits turned over to the state Department of Revenue where the Alcoholic Beverage Division would distribute the money. There is no current explanation of what that money would be used for.