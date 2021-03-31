AUDUBON — With winter finally loosening its grasp, and warmer temperatures on the way, individuals, couples and groups are looking for places to go and things to see.
Travel Iowa has put together a Travel Iowa Byways Pass, which helps you discover Iowa’s byways, whether you are a longtime resident or just passing through, and possibly get rewards while enjoying your trip.
In March the featured byway is the Western Skies Scenic Byway, 142 miles of road from Missouri Valley to Stuart, including Harlan, Elk Horn, Kimballton, Audubon, Guthrie Center and more.
This byway was one of the first scenic byways dedicated in the state and weaves through four rural farming counties in southwest Iowa and offers unexpected opportunities for cultural, historical and outdoor immersion.
For example, in Audubon, ride or walk the 21-mile hard-surfaced T-Bone Trail. You can see the John James Audubon statue, check out the more than lifesize John James Audubon Stained Glass Clock, the WPA mural, the Art Deco Audubon County courthouse, or Albert, the world’s largest bull. The Audubon Cultural Center/Library has a large doll collection and antique toys on display. You can see live elk, the former county “poor house,” and an old country school house at the Nathaniel Hamlin Park and Museums.
While their homeland is an ocean away, the Danish Villages of Elk Horn and Kimballton are close, and celebrate their Danish heritage on a daily basis. Twice a year their celebration reaches a peak of pride: Tivoli Fest in May and Julefest in November. You also don’t want to miss the statue of the Little Mermaid or the storybook statues in Kimballton, or the Danish Windmill and Museum of Danish America in Elk Horn.
To find out more about the byways, go to Travel Iowa, click on Iowa Scenic Byway Passport. Get your passport by signing up at “Get Yours.” It will be instantly delivered to your phone, no app to download, and then when visiting each participating location put in the corresponding PIN # to check in. Each check in earns you one entry into a monthly sweepstakes drawing. March’s grand prize, from the Western Skies Scenic Byway, includes: A two-night stay at Whiterock Conservancy’s Garst Historic Farmhouse, $200 in gift certificates to Coon Rapids businesses (Coon Rapids Hardware Hank, Nature Ammil, The Trading Post, Brown Bag & Co., Frohlich’s SuperValu, Chuck’s Bar and Grill, Cady’s Coffee Shop and Coon Bowl III); an Audubon County Tourism bundle including a t-shirt, an Albert the Bull Sticker, free tour for two at Nathaniel Hamlin Park & Museum, $25 gift certificate to Darrell’s Place and two nights free for camping at Littlefield Recreation Area; and a Milk & Honey package including a t-shirt and a $25 gift certificate.
You can download a PDF guide with a map, or get more information on the communities on Travel Iowa.