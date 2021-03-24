Area Police Reports
Cass County Sheriff
Arrests
On March 17, deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Teddy Ernest Davies, 82, of Omaha, on a charge of harassment first degree (aggravated misdemeanor). Davies was taken to the Cass County Jail and released the following day on $2,000 bond.
On March 19, deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Stanley Oral Rossell, 49, of Lewis, on a Colorado warrant. Rossell was taken to the Cass County Jail where he awaits transfer to Colorado authorities.
On March 30, deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Christopher Anthony James Castillo, 34, of Atlantic, on charges of OWI third offense (a Class D Felony) and driving while barred (aggravated misdemeanor). Castillo was taken to the Cass County Jail and released the following day on $5,000 bond.
On March 21, deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Tyler Ray Osborn, 25, of Council Bluffs, on a District Court order for failure to appear. Osborn was taken to the Cass County Jail where he remains held on $5,000 bond.
On March 22, deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Michael Angelo Collins, 39, of Council Bluffs, on two Atlantic Police Department warrants for possession of a controlled substance (serious misdemeanor) and possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor). Collins was taken to the Cass County Jail where he remains held on $2,000 bond.
Harlan Police
Arrests
March 21 - Jose Cruz Gutierrez Villanuea, 27, of Harlan, was arrested following a traffic stop. Gutierrez was transported to the Shelby County Jail where he was charged with operating while intoxicated and driving suspended.
March 22 - William James Ballard, 54, of Le Mars, was arrested following a call for service. Ballard was transported to the Shelby County Jail where he was charged with driving while revoked and careless driving.
Accidents
March 11 - A 2019 Thomas School Bus, driven by Randall Kroger of Harlan was traveling east on Durant Street. A 2007 Chevy Silverado, driven by Kenneth Hursey of Harlan was traveling north on 12th Street. Both vehicles came to the intersection, and Hursey entered the intersection, striking the school bus, Hursey's vehicle struck it with it's front end, hitting the school bus on the front passenger side. The school bus had minor damage while Hursey's Silverado had functional damage.