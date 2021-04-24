DENISON - A 16-year-old was injured in an accident in the north parking lot of the Denison High School on Friday at 10:45 p.m.
A 2014 Chevrolet Silverado driven by August J. Boettger, 17, of Arion, and a 2004 Ford Ranger, driven by Eduardo Gutierrez, 16, of Denison, were driving at a high rate of speed in the Denison High School Parking lot. Boettger was southbound while Gutierrez was traveling northeast, and the two collided head on. The two vehicles came to rest a short distance away, and Boettger's vehicle started on fire. He was safely removed from the vehicle and was taken by personal vehicle to the Crawford County Memorial Hospital. Gutierrez was transported to Crawford County Memorial Hospital by EMS personnel, and later flown to UNMC by LifeNet.
No further details of the accident have been released.