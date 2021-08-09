ATLANTIC — A report of a shooting Sunday night in Atlantic led to the arrest of Julian Joe Gallegos, Jr., 53, of Albuquerque, New Mexico with no injuries reported
Officers from the Atlantic Police and Cass County Sheriff’s office were called out at about 10:06 p.m. for a report of shots fired at the Turkey Creek Lodge, 1104 East 7th Street in Atlantic.
Police Chief Dave Erickson said there was a discharge of a weapon, called in by the victim. Police officers secured the scene, while another officer obtained search warrants.
A Sheriff’s deputy took the lead and dealt with the subject, and he was the one filing charges on the subject who was the shooter, Erickson said.
He said the incident went well: there were no injuries, no one was hurt, “and everything turned out great.”
As the result of an investigation, Gallegos was arrested. He was charged with reckless use of a firearm and going armed with intent. He was transported to the Cass County Jail where he is being held currently.