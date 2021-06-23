LEWIS — On Monday, June 21, at approximately 11:24 p.m. the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Cass County EMS, Griswold Rescue and Lewis Rescue were dispatched to a motor vehicle rollover on California Street in Lewis.
The driver, Ayden Rossell, and passengers, Thomas Bruning and Sophia Shupe, were injured in the rollover and were airlifted to an Omaha hospital.
Rossell, 20, of Lewis was westbound on California Street driving a 2005 Ford Explorer, lost control, rolled several times and came to rest in the south ditch. Rossell was first transported to Cass County Memorial Hospital by Griswold Rescue and later transported to an Omaha hospital by Cass County EMS. A passenger in the vehicle, Thomas Bruning, 26, of Clarinda was transported to Cass County Memorial Hospital by Cass County EMS and later airlifted to an Omaha hospital by Life Net 13. Another passenger, Sophia Shupe, 18, of Council Bluffs, was airlifted from the scene by Life Flight 3 to an Omaha hospital. The accident remains under investigation by the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.