Atlantic Police
Driving while license denied, suspended, revoked arrest
On Feb. 19, Atlantic Police arrested a Massena resident for driving while license denied, suspended or revoked. Shane Seagler, 42 was taken into custody, transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
Violation of probation arrest
On Feb. 22, Atlantic Police arrested a Council Bluffs resident for violation of probation. Michael Given, 32, was taken into custody, transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.