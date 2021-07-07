Officials with Shelby County Emergency Management said Saturday that Regional Water is continuing to pump water into the water towers. All customers with accounts beginning with A, C, CO, W, T, K, or P are affected. Water conservation is imperative for all people in the effected area. An open burning ban continues in Shelby County until further notice due to high risk of fire, “We are meeting daily to discuss conditions and the ban will be lifted once conditions improve,” officials said.
Harlan Fire will be at Nishna Bend Park to assist in getting water to anyone who owns livestock and is unable to get water to them. It is requested that people bring equipment to transport the water themselves however if they are unable, please call Ryne at 712-579-6991 and transport can be arranged.
The boil order will remain in effect until further notice. Everyone is urged to sign up for Alert Iowa if they have not already done so. This is the primary authorities are notifying of any updates to the situation. The link to do so is: https://www.smart911.com/…/registrationLanding.action….