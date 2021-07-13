Adair County Sheriff
Arrests
On July 4, deputies at the Adair County Sheriff’s Office arrested Niels Curtis Mikkelsen, 43, of Orient for OWI, first offense. Mikkelsen was charged in Union County.
On July 4, Iowa State Patrol Troopers arrested Martinez Rogelio Olivera, 28, of Creston, for OWI, first offense. Olivera was held on $1,000 cash or surety, 10% acceptable.
On July 4, Iowa State Patrol Troopers arrested Bryce Nathan Jarrett, 48, of Des Moines, for OWI, first offense. Jarrett was held on $2,000 cash or surety.
On July 4, Greenfield Police arrested Tolik Kane Bartz, 20, of Peru, Iowa, for interference with official acts, public intoxication-school, etc., false ID of law/public service officer, and possession of alcohol under legal age. Bartz was held on $300 cash or surety.
On July 5, Iowa State Patrol Troopers arrested Cordero Isidro Ayala, 40, of Adair, for OWI, second offense. Ayala was held on $2,000 cash or surety.
On July 5, deputies at the Adair County Sheriff’s Office arrested Wade Dwight Hiatt, 23, of Lorimor, for driving while barred. Hiatt was held on $2,000 cash or surety, 10% acceptable.
On July 5, deputies at the Adair County Sheriff’s Office arrested Carnet Nicolas Andrade, 32, of Marshalltown, for violation of probation. Andrade was held on no bond.
On July 7, Greenfield Police arrested James Robert Lyman, 34, of Greenfield, for driving while barred and interference with official acts. Lyman was held on $2,000 cash or surety.