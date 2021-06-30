Adair County Sheriff
Arrests
On June 20, Stuart Police arrested Marcelino Osorio Rodriguez, 30, of Bell, Calif. for interference with official acts, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of control substance, first, second and third degree. Rodriguez was held on $1,300 cash or surety.
On June 20, Greenfield Police arrested Lacey Ray Breece, 18, of Greenfield for domestic assault-bodily injury. Breece was released on own recognizance after initial appearance.
On June 22, law enforcement arrested Joleen Mary Most, 42, of Carbon, due to an arrest warrant. Most was held on $2,000 cash or surety.
On June 22, deputies at the Adair County Sheriff’s Office arrested Elijah Daniel Davis, 41, of Fontanelle due to an arrest warrant. Davis was held on $25,000 cash or surety.
On June 25, Iowa State Patrol Troopers arrested Jason L. Rhea, 42, of Grand Island, Neb. for OWI, first offense, possession of control substance, first, second and third degree and possession of drug paraphernalia. Rhea was held on $1,000 cash or surety.