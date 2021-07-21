Atlantic Police
Arrests
On June 27, Atlantic Police arrested Monte Casteel, 42, of Atlantic, for disorderly conduct. He was taken into custody and transported to Cass County Jail where he was booked in.
On June 30, Atlantic Police arrested Bryan Westphalen, 54, of Atlantic, for domestic abuse assault. He was taken into custody and transported to Cass County Jail where he was booked in.
On July 5, Atlantic Police arrested JR Berdon, 20, of Atlantic, for disorderly conduct. He was taken into custody and transported to Cass County Jail where he was booked in.
On July 5, Atlantic Police arrested James Erickson, 33, of Atlantic, for disorderly conduct. He was taken into custody and transported to Cass County Jail where he was booked in.
On July 5, Atlantic Police arrested Renson Berdon, 28, of Atlantic, for disorderly conduct. He was taken into custody and transported to Cass County Jail where he was booked in.
On July 12, Atlantic Police arrested Amanda Bashor, 45, of Atlantic, for public intoxication. She was taken into custody and transported to Cass County Jail where she was booked in.
On July 15, Atlantic Police arrested Kyle Confere, 21, of Atlantic, on a Cass County Warrant for interference with official acts. He was taken into custody and transported to Cass County Jail where he was booked in.
On July 17, Atlantic Police arrested Jasper Daniel, 39, of Atlantic, for driving while license barred. He was taken into custody and transported to Cass County Jail where he was booked in.
Cited
On July 11, Atlantic Police cited and released Devin Gardner, 29, of Atlantic, for driving while license barred.