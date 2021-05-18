Adair County Sheriff
Domestic abuse arrest
On May 9, Greenfield Police arrested an Idaho resident for domestic abuse assault, second offense. William Gene Cromar, 28, of McCall, Idaho was held on $2,000 cash or surety.
Domestic
assault arrest
On May 9, Greenfield Police arrested a Greenfield resident for domestic assault-impede air/blood flow. Kristin Jan Gross, 28, was held on $2,000 cash or surety.
Driving under suspension arrest
On May 15, deputies at the Adair County Sheriff’s office arrested a Dubuque resident for driving under suspension. Christopher Eugene Smith, 36, was held on $300 cash or surety.