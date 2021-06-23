Adair County Sheriff
Arrests
On June 13, Greenfield Police arrested Christopher Anthony Ford, 38, for public intoxication-school, etc. and harassment, third degree. Ford was held on $300 cash or surety.
On June 16, deputies at the Adair County Sheriff’s office arrested Christopher Lee Ballentine, 37, of Des Moines for fail to appear. Ballentine was held on $2,000 cash or surety.
On June 17, Stuart Police arrested Jesse Andrew Queener, 24, of Stuart for violation of no contact order-domestic, possession of drug paraphernalia and burglary in second degree. Queener was held on $10,000 cash or surety.
On June 18, Adair Police arrested Charles William Walker, 34, of Council Bluffs for burglary, third degree. Walker was held on $5,000 cash or surety.
On June 19, Adair Police arrested Nicole Lynn Bell, 31, of Council Bluffs for burglary, third degree and possession of a controlled substance, first, second, third degree. Bell was held on $6,000 cash or surety.
On June 19, deputies at the Adair County Sheriff’s office arrested Angela Jo Holtry, 45, of Lorimor for OWI, second offense. Holtry was cited and released.