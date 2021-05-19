Adair County Sheriff
Driving under suspension arrest
On May 15, deputies at the Adair County Sheriff’s office arrested a Dubuque resident for driving under suspension. Christopher Eugene Smith, 36, was held on $300 cash or surety.
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 712-243-2624 or email circ@ant-news.com.
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access. To activate digital access, you will need your account number. You can find your account number on any recent subscription notice or bill.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Driving under suspension arrest
On May 15, deputies at the Adair County Sheriff’s office arrested a Dubuque resident for driving under suspension. Christopher Eugene Smith, 36, was held on $300 cash or surety.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms possible. High near 75F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Periods of rain. Thunder possible. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Scattered thunderstorms developing during the afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 73F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind: S @ 11mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 77%
Wind Chill: 74°
Heat Index: 74°
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 10mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 75%
Wind Chill: 75°
Heat Index: 75°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 11mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 71%
Wind Chill: 75°
Heat Index: 75°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 14mph
Precip: 24% Chance
Humidity: 69%
Wind Chill: 75°
Heat Index: 75°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 13mph
Precip: 16% Chance
Humidity: 71%
Wind Chill: 73°
Heat Index: 73°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: SSE @ 11mph
Precip: 17% Chance
Humidity: 74%
Wind Chill: 71°
Heat Index: 71°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: SSE @ 10mph
Precip: 33% Chance
Humidity: 80%
Wind Chill: 69°
Heat Index: 69°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: SSE @ 8mph
Precip: 70% Chance
Humidity: 86%
Wind Chill: 67°
Heat Index: 68°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: SSE @ 7mph
Precip: 62% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 65°
Heat Index: 66°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 3 mi
Wind: SE @ 7mph
Precip: 73% Chance
Humidity: 94%
Wind Chill: 65°
Heat Index: 65°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 3 mi
Wind: SSE @ 8mph
Precip: 74% Chance
Humidity: 97%
Wind Chill: 64°
Heat Index: 64°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 3 mi
Wind: SSE @ 7mph
Precip: 72% Chance
Humidity: 100%
Wind Chill: 63°
Heat Index: 63°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 3 mi
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.