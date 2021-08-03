Adair County Sheriff
Arrests
On July 25, deputies from the Adair County Sheriff’s Office arrested Tim Leeroy Wambold, Jr, 38, of Fontanelle, for theft second degree and trepass first offense. Wambold was cited and released.
On July 30, deputies from the Adair County Sheriff’s Office arrested Taylor Marie Turnbull, 26, of West Des Moines, for OWI, second offense. Turnbull were cited and released.
On July 22, deputies from Adair County Sheriff’s Office arrested Douglas Wayne Ruse, 57, of Corning due to an arrest warrant. Ruse was held on $300 cash or surety.
Cass County Sheriff
Arrests
On July 23, deputies at the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Robert Paul Joens, 28, of Exira on three Cass County warrants for violation of probation. Joens was transported to Cass County Jail where he is currently being held on bond.
On July 26, deputies at the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jeffrey Scott Rowland, 31, of Council Bluffs on a Cass County warrant for ongoing criminal conduct, theft second, and unauthorized use of credit cards. Rowland was transported to Cass County Jail where he is currently being held on bond.
On July 29, deputies at the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Tyler Ray Osborn, 25, of Council Bluffs on a Cass County warrant for violation of probation. Osborn was transported to Cass County Jail where he is currently being held.
On July 29, deputies at the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Dante James Watkins, 19, of Atlantic on a Cass County warrant for violation of probation. Watkins was transported to Cass County Jail where he is currently being held.
On July 29, deputies at the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Anthony Rey Asay, 29, of Atlantic for possession of a controlled substance. Asay was transported to Cass County Jail and later released on bond.
Accident
On July 24, at approximately 2:01 p.m., deputies at the Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to an accident at Olive Street and Boston Road. Kevin Ray Anderson of Sanford, Mich., was driving a 2016 Freightliner semi-tractor trailer westbound on Boston Road. Anderson came to a stop at the intersection of Olive Street and Boston Road. Mitchel William Benes, of West Des Moines, driving a 2020 Chevy Blazer was also travelling westbound on Boston Road, failed to stop at the intersection and struck the rear of semi. Benes suffered minor injuries and was transported to Cass County Memorial Hospital for treatment.
On July 25, deputies at the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Anthony Ryan Karns, 42, of Wiota for violation of a no contact order. Karns was transported to Cass County Jail and was later released on his own recognizance. Karns violated the no contact order that same day after his release and was arrested again by Cass County Sheriff’s Office. Karns posted bond the following day and was released. Karns was arrested again on July 27 for violation of a no contact order. Karns was later released after posting bond.