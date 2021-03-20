Atlantic Police
Arrests
On March 3, Atlantic Police arrested an Atlantic resident on an Audubon County warrant for extortion and Theft second degree. David Thomas, 40, was taken into custody and transported to Audubon County.
On Feb. 28, Atlantic Police arrested an Atlantic resident on a Cass County warrant for failure to appear. SK Kovac, 21, was taken into custody, transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
On March 1, Atlantic Police arrested an Atlantic resident for false report-911 calls. Renson Berdon, 28 was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
Adair County Sheriff
Arrests
On March 8, a Menlo resident was arrested by deputies at the Adair County Sheriff’s Office due to three arrest warrants. Payton Allyssa Hill, 21, was held on $2,000 cash only and another $1,000 cash or surety.
On March 8, a Greenfield resident was arrested by Greenfield Police for assault causing serious injury. Robert Edward McCrory, 59 was held on $5,000 cash only.
On March 9, a Greenfield resident was arrested by deputies at the Adair County Sheriff’s Office for OWI, first offense. Stormy Crawford, 39, was cited and released.
On March 11, a Texas resident was arrested by deputies at the Adair County Sheriff’s Office for trepass, first offense. Lafayette Allen Easterling III, 35, of Fort Worth, Texas was held on $300 cash or surety.