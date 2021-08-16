DES MOINES - Creston Resident Dustin Seley was charged with one count of murder in the first degree on Monday morning following an investigation into the death of Timothy Fechter, whose body was discovered on a rural Adair County road on July 1.
Seley was arrested at the Union County Jail, where he had been since June 29 on unrelated charges. Seley has since moved to Adair County Sheriff's Office to be held on the murder charge.
The charge against Seley follows an investigation by the Division of Criminal Investigation, the Creston Police Department, the Union County Sheriff’s Office, and the Adair County Sheriff’s Office, and an autopsy by the Office of the State Medical Examiner. The medical examiner ruled Fechter’s cause of death as blunt force trauma and gunshot wound. The manner of death has been ruled a homicide.
Fechter was reported missing to the Creston Police Department on June 20 with his body being discovered along a rural Adair County road on July 1. Fechter and Seley were brothers.