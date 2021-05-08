Cass County Sheriff
OWI arrest
On April 30, deputies at the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Nathan Drew Simington, 29, of Griswold, on a charge of OWI first. Simington was cited and released.
Multiple Charge arrest
On May 1, deputies at the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Marshall Brandon Fischer, 31, of Atlantic, on on charges of driving while barred and assault with bodily injury. Fischer was transported to Cass County Jail and later released on his own recognizance.
Driving While Barred arrest
On May 1, deputies at the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Shialea Kay Cozad, 29, on a charge of driving while barred. Cozad was transported to Cass County Jail as was later released on her own recognizance.
Violation of Probation arrest
On May 2, deputies at the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Myron L. Flathers, 59, of Bridgewater on a Cass County warrant for violation of probation. Flathers was transported to Cass County Jail. Upon arrival at the jail, the defendant was found to be in possession of drug contraband. Additional charges of possessing contraband were issued and defendant is currently being held on $7,000 bond.
Accident
On May 2, at approximately 3:56 a.m., Cass County Deputies responded to an accident at the 57mm of the eastbound lane of Interstate 80. Loren Griffin, of Exira, was driving a 2016 Dodge Ram when he fell asleep while driving. The vehicle ran over 50 yards of cable barrier and support posts until his vehicle came to rest on the north side of the eastbound lanes. Damage to the vehicle was estimated at $20,000. The driver was not injured.
Cass County warrant
On May 5, 2021, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Charles Jonathan DeJong, 53, of Manning, on two Cass County warrants for failure to appear. DeJong was transported from the Carroll County Jail to the Cass County Jail where he was later released on his own recognizance.
Adair County Sheriff
Driving While Barred arrest
On April 30, deputies at the Adair County Sheriff arrested a Stuart resident for driving while barred. Jason Edwards Caldwell, 49, was held on $2,000 cash or surety.